AC Milan will play Roma in Serie A tomorrow, with Milan head coach Rino Gattuso speaking at his press conference ahead of what promises to be a very interesting match; Gattuso commented on several matters, including the challenge at hand, the combination of Piatek and Cutrone, and Tiemoue Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea and performing well in rossoneri."The Italian Cup is a different competition, all the teams have deserved to pass but tomorrow will already be different. We have to ride the wave, they are strong and have great players. They are the ones who pull more in the door, we must be very careful. It will be very difficult for us, I want to see the same desire and the same application."Roma? ​In times of difficulty they has always done great performances. They have great players and a coach who has been doing well for years. We must be very careful."Piatek? I do not like the word managed, your instinct must be left alone. We must not give him too much information, we must leave him free to follow his instinct."Bakayoko? At this moment we can not do without him, he must remain at Milan. He is proving technical skills, but you know that I do not keep the accounting but it is certainly giving us fundamental improvements, he can become an important player for this club for many years."Piatek-Cutrone? We need to see the characteristics of each individual player, compared to those we have pink. They can play together, it's true, but then we have to see if we want to play with a three-way midfield, with the playmaker and how many players are left out. I do not like it, but I have to see the players I have and how they can be functional. I'm sorry too much to leave Cutrone out."

