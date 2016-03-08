Milan, Gattuso identifies Bayern and Real Madrid flop as transfer targets
18 June at 18:15AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has been looking to bolster his midfield for the 2018-19 season and has already come up with a plan as to the type of players he wants to sign in the summer transfer window.
The Rossoneri manager has drawn a shortlist as the information gathered exclusively by Calciomercato.com. The players included in the list are Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches and Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid.
Renato Sanches was signed by Bayern Munich from Benfica in May 2016, two months before he won the European championship with Portugal. His time at the Allianz Arena did not go well and thus, he was allowed to join Swansea City on loan last season.
That did not go well for the Portugal international and his future at Bayern Munich now remains uncertain. AC Milan may look to sign Renato Sanches, either on loan or permanent transfer in the summer transfer window. The other option is Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.
