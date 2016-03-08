Milan, Gattuso: 'In terms of quality, we took a step back...'

Rino Gattuso spoke to Rai Sport after the Lazio-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Result? I think that we took a small step back tonight in terms of quality but there is still another game to be played so everything is open. Lazio are a very good team so we had to be on our game. Piatek? Well he didn't get practically any service. We made too many mistakes and we gave them too many counter-attacks. I needed to rest some players which perhaps affected our quality a little but it's normal that I rest some players sometimes. Laxalt? He did very well and so did Borini considering that they don't play that much. Unbeaten in a while? The credit goes to the players, we have a group of great young players here. We have been working hard and we have been playing very well of late. We have to continue like this...'". More to come on the matter...