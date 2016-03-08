Milan, Gattuso: 'Lazio? It will be a final for us...'

AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso spoke to the press as the rossoneri are set to take on Lazio this week-end, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Lazio? It will be a final for us. UCL? Well if we want to qualify for the UCL then we can't lose this game. We need to get all three points as we have to remain focused on our objective. Mistakes? We have to focus on our job but yes there have been many mistakes indeed against us. Even so, we can't use this as an excuse. Juve? We did well against Juve but luck wasn't on our side. Piatek? He is doing great, he has been working hard as are my other lads as well...'. More to come...