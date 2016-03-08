Milan, Gattuso: ‘On a technical level we are better than Inter’
20 October at 16:10The Milan derby is just a day away now and things are heating up in preparation. The derby has the potential to be one of the best in recent memory, given the strength of both sides as they have made a push to try and catch Juventus atop Serie A. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the match, Milan manager Rino Gattuso gave his thoughts:
“Suso is right when he says that these games are prepared by themselves. We must be good not to lose energy.
“Inter is a strong team, to beat Tottenham you have to be strong. Having six points in the Champions League means that it has incredible values, they have great physicality but also great quality. In the last derby we had the arm, we must respect them but we must not be afraid. We have to be careful about the movements of Perisic and Icardi, they bring a lot of players into the area.
“There is someone who maybe hates me (laughs). They know that when I whistle the workout I want great intensity, when it finishes my study is open for everyone, to talk about personal problems because they are human beings. I tear my heart and they can tinker, but then I have to make choices and I do not have any hair on my tongue, some like it, somebody else.
“They have different characteristics from ours, we sin in physicality but at a technical level we do not feel inferior, in fact maybe we are stronger.
“We have to finish preparing the game, I have no anxiety, there is the awareness of playing against a very strong team, we have to make a great game. Tomorrow we will play the derby with peace of mind, I want to see a team aware of their strength and without fear.
“I hope to win it but I do not know, in football you never know. My only concern is to prepare it in the best way and make a great game. I would love it but we'll see how it will go.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments