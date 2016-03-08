Milan, Gattuso: 'Piatek and Paqueta are doing well but so are the others...'

AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport after the Atalanta-Milan (1-3) game, here is what he had to say:



' Well we did very well tonight. We have been pressing other teams well of late and our wingers have been doing an incredible job. We have to continue like this. This Milan team are enjoying themselves and are happy to play together which is important. We have a lot of quality within our side and we have been working hard so we have been doing well. Piatek and Paqueta? Well they have surely been doing very well for us but everyone has been doing well. Equalizer? We were lucky to score just before the break since this changed the game. It was a great goal by Piatek surely. Calhanoglu? I think he has been doing well over the last few weeks and he finally scored tonight which was great. Calhanoglu hug? Well I respect all of my players, it was a nice moment. As a player I was always very difficult on myself, it is also important to relax and focus on the objectives...'. More to come...