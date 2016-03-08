Milan, Gattuso reveals why Piatek is better than Higuain

Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-Milan (1-1) game, here is what he had to say:



'Perhaps Roma deserved a little more than us tonight but they have a lot of talent and I knew that it was going to be a very difficult game for us here in Rome. Piatek? Well he makes defenders tremble and he came up big again tonight for us. Piatek vs Higuain? Well Piatek is quick and strong as defenders always have to back-track when he is on the field which opens up space for the other players. He really helps the team out with his movements as we could not take advantage of these open spaces tonight. I liked our second half but yes Roma did press us a lot. Penalty? Well it is what it is. The referees decided that it wasn't a penalty so I can't add much to this. De Rossi? We experienced an amazing 2006 World Cup together. He is still in top shape, he looks amazing. Me on the other hand, I got old! I can pass for his dad even if I am only 6 or 7 years older than him. He was solid tonight...'.