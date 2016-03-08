Milan, Gattuso: 'Piatek? We are surely happy to have him on our side'

AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato.com) at the end of the Milan-Napoli (2-0) game, here is what he had to say:



'I want to compliment my players, we really put in a great performance against a very good team. Paqueta gave us a lot of quality in the midfield and Castillejo added a lot of speed upfront. Piatek? That second goal was incredible. He is an amazing striker and we are happy to have him on our side that's for sure. Everyone did well today but Piatek was a difference maker. Milan? We are in good shape and we have more quality now. Napoli have a lot of talent and we defended against them in a perfect way. Suso? He is coming off an injury so I wanted to put fresh players tonight. Bakayoko? Well he has grown a lot and has been giving us a lot game in and game out. UCL? We have to focus on one game at a time and play in a calm way...'.