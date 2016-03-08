Milan, Gattuso: 'Pressure? I don't care what people say about me...'

AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Game? Well I think that this was surely our best game of 2019. We ended up losing the game because we made too many mistakes in the last 20 minutes of the game. Juve? They didn't do all that well, I was happy with our performance. VAR? Well this is not up to me to talk about, ask the referee. We showed a lot of courage today which I liked a lot but I think that we were a little naive too at times. Pressure mounting? I don't care about this since I don't listen to what people say about me. I know I won a lot here as a player but I now want to be judged fairly as a coach. Papers? I don't read them which is why I am relaxed. We have to keep on working hard as we have many important games coming up...'. More to come...