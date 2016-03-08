Milan, Gattuso refuses to reply to Salvini's criticism
04 February at 17:30Italian deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, also a fan of AC Milan and present at the match between the Rossoneri and Roma yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico. After the game, Salvini slammed Gattuso, criticising him for keeping Calhanoglu on the pitch for 90 minutes, despite a shaky performance. In his press conference after the match, Gattuso responded to Salvini's criticism... or moreso did not respond.
When asked about Salvini's criticism, Gattuso replies with "next question please", moving on the conversation and refusing to talk about the controversial and loud mouthed deputy PM.
Mai mettere Gennaro Gattuso e Matteo Salvini nella stessa frase... #RomaMilan | #SerieA pic.twitter.com/d8nF1DOnlW— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) February 4, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments