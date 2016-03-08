Milan, Gattuso refuses to reply to Salvini's criticism

gattuso, milan, preoccupato, mani, conserte, 2018/19
04 February at 17:30
Italian deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, also a fan of AC Milan and present at the match between the Rossoneri and Roma yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico. After the game, Salvini slammed Gattuso, criticising him for keeping Calhanoglu on the pitch for 90 minutes, despite a shaky performance. In his press conference after the match, Gattuso responded to Salvini's criticism... or moreso did not respond. 

When asked about Salvini's criticism, Gattuso replies with "next question please", moving on the conversation and refusing to talk about the controversial and loud mouthed deputy PM.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.