Milan, Gattuso reveals what went wrong against Inter
24 October at 15:01AC Milan suffered a 1-0 derby defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday evening, Mauro Icardi winning the game for the Nerazzurri through a stoppage time winner after a lapse in the concentration of Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Europa League game with Real Betis, Milan coach Rino Gattuso said the following:
ON POINTS DROPPED: “We know that we have to pay more attention, we must not go after luck but be ready and make fewer mistakes. On the goal you have given the blame only to Donnarumma but there are errors. We have to improve on this aspect, we can not go back any further. I think there's so much pressure on us, in a little while I'm doing a year training here. We only lost six games in the league and it seems that I lost all the games of my management, I hope that this stuff continues that the manager is me so we leave the players alone. It's right, I'm responsible, I make choices.”
STILL ON THE DERBY: “We were not good at getting the balls to Higuain. 70% of the team's fault, 30% of his. It does not seem true that it was the first match of thickness, we have faced Rome and Naples that are. Even Inter, if you go to see, the pole took him on a set-piece, he did a little bit more than us but he did not outclass or kill us as I heard.”
