Milan, Gattuso reveals why he is "jealous of Juve"

SHOW GALLERY

As Juve and Milan are set to face off tomorrow night in the Coppa Italia final, rossoneri boss Rino Gattuso will be coaching his first ever final as Milan coach. Here is what Gattuso had to say as he spoke to the press in his pre-game conference:



" Doha? I saw the game on MilanChannel and I was very happy with the result. For us it's like a World Cup, there is so much passion and enthusiasm. We want to do well. These are easy games to prepare since everyone is super motivated. We will be facing a great club who have won the league title in 6 straight seasons and that have appeared in two UCL finals recently. We will have to be at our best that's for sure. Last Coppa meeting? Well I am focused on my club and not on Brocchi's who is a good friend of mine. How to win? Well since Juve have so much quality, we will have to not concede anything and we can't make any mistakes. Victories as a player? It's not the same thing. As a player I was crazy! Now I feel an enormous pressure as the fans have faith in us. Juve? Well Cuadrado and Douglas Costa are great at beating their man. We have to be sharp and contain their best elements. Biglia? I think he is a very important player in our team. Over the past 15 days he has done incredible work to be ready for this final. We will evaluate his condition and see how it goes. This is the type of character we need. I want my players to follow Bonucci and Biglia, they have been immense for us. Milan-Juve? As a player, Juve always gave me the impression to have a strong mentality. Players are honored to wear their jersey and their discipline has always impressed me. Milan have always had quality teams and this is why we did well in Europe. Even so, Juve's motivation to win is impressive I have to say...".