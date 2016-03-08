Milan, Gattuso: 'Romagnoli a respected captain; Zapata can trouble us but Piatek...'

AC Milan have a tricky test in Serie A tomorrow, as the club travel to Bergamo to take on Atalanta BC in the league. Both teams are in the race for Champions League football and therefore it is very important; with the three points almost vital at this point of the season.Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Milan head coach Rino Gattuso gave his press conference:"Tomorrow we need the helmet, we play against a team that is a reality of Italian football. They combine quality with great physical strength, the fact that they came to see us the former companions was positive. They can give a lot to my boys, as an example for what they did in the locker room in the past. I like the spirit, the smiles, but tomorrow we have to go and fight.""We have our idea, they too and hardly change it. We have to get ourselves ready, play well technically, they bring the fifths to fill the area. They have quality players."Piatek-Zapata? I expected it, [Piatek] does not love to talk so much. You also found this when you came to the conference, his word is goal. So many times it gives me the feeling that he gets tired of heating up, he wants to play. They are similar, Zapata is different from the physical point of view. We know he can put us in trouble, but we keep our own."​Romagnoli is a very young captain and I think he is growing a lot on this aspect. It is respected, demonstrates consistency. They are also helping performance, so many times wearing the band means consistency, Alessio is demonstrating this."

