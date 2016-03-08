Milan, Gattuso’s relationship with Gazidis could see him stay, while Leonardo leaves

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport today only one of Gennaro Gattuso and Leonardo will still be at Milan come the start of next season. They claim that the role of the Milan manager is increasingly under discussion at the club, after it had been believed that he would be on his way out regardless of how the club finished their season, and whether or not they were able to achieve their goal of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.



It is believed that Gattuso position within the club is strengthened by his excellent relationship with the managing director Ivan Gazidis Meanwhile the position of Leonardo is weakened, with recent reports of tension between him and the CEO. One factor that does support Leonardo however is that he appears to be on good terms with the Singer family. It seems to be that this conflict is set to run and run until one of them is pushed out of the exit door.