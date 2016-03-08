Milan, Gattuso speaks on Higuain: “until he arrives, I have nothing to say”
01 August at 10:30After the defeat in Minneapolis to Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup, AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso had his say on the team’s current pre-season performance, as well as the potential transfer of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.
ON PERFORMANCE: “We are doing good things in my opinion: the physical condition, after 20 days of work, is acceptable. I think we have to continue on this path, I've seen a lot of good things, how we kept the field and the personality we played with, then we got a wrong goal, their chances came from our disengagement. There were several mistakes, we have to improve in the construction phase.”
ON HIGUAIN: “There is little to say. There are executives who are working on it. He is a player who has been scoring for many years, but until he arrives, I have nothing to say. When he arrives I will say what I think. Right now I'm talking about who I have available; Cutrone, Kalinic and André Silva.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments