Milan, Gattuso: ‘The team are playing worse technically but with more character’
07 November at 20:30Rino Gattuso spoke at his press conference ahead of the match between AC Milan and Real Betis; which is set to take place in the UEFA Europa League tomorrow evening in Spain. Gattuso covered the following in his conference:
“In training? We tried to do something new, which gives us compactness. No alibi, two weeks we did not do well. They put us in difficulty, they can vary numerically but they do not change philosophy. I want to see a brave team, a team that comes here and plays football that can do respecting the opponent.
“We are playing less well on a technical level, but right now the team is doing something more on a character level, of strength. The guys were good at getting ready, even those who play less. Having a group like this for a coach is much easier.
“Cutrone? I think it has improved so much in the last few months, it comes out better than before from the area. He has great room for improvement, working with Suso, Higuain and Calhanoglu can not do well. He has the poison, he must improve and he is doing it on the movements. He does not give you any sensation, when he does not play he is with his snout, when he plays he is tense. Sometimes with him we must speak with his soul, touch with his hand. When you do not feel like a protagonist you can lose it, because of the desire it has to improve when it is not the owner, because the classmates also notice it.
“There's no need to talk about ransom. We made a mistake in the first leg, we are in a very hot stadium, with a team that can put us in difficulty. We play a lot. On Sundays we will think about it. This group is aware of the match made two weeks ago. We have not underestimated them. We hope to play a different game than the one made at San Siro.”
