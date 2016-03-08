Milan, Gattuso: "This is a big win for us. Andre Silva? I tried to keep him..."

Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Sassuolo-Milan (1-4) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"We have always played a nice style of football but we did not get the results we were hoping for of late. We are all happy to get the 3 points tonight. Empoli? We played a decent game and we could've got a win but it happens. If we want to reach our objectives, then we are going to have to be more consistent. I think we are also going to have to defend better in the near future. It isn't only the fault of the defenders, we have to defend as a team. Suso? He still has to get to know Higuain better as he can still improve. He can become similar to Lorenzo Insigne if he gets a better understanding with Gonzalo Higuain so let's see. Cutrone? He is doing better but we didn't want to risk him from the start. Andre Silva? He didn't want to stay since we signed a top striker like Higuain and there was also Cutrone. The media added pressure on him and he left even if we tried to keep him. We know that he has a lot of quality...".