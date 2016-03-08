Milan, Gattuso: 'This is the team I want to see...'

AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Milan-Cagliari (3-0) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We played very well tonight, we could've even scored a few more goals but I am very happy with our game. In the first half, I wanted my midfielders to take more control of the game which we then did in the second half. Today i feel like we attacked and defended in a solid way, that's the key to success. We have to keep working hard as a unit and we can't think in an individual way. UCL? We want to keep doing well to give ourselves a good chance once spring time arrives. Calhanoglu? He has a lot of quality but he also runs a lot for the team. I think that fans are a little hard on him, I like the way he plays his role. Donnarumma? He has been doing great like the entire team over the last month or so. Biglia? He has been out for three months and needs time to find his form. Less stress? People think that it is stress but that's not it. I look better now because I started to eat less and run more. I am short and i reached the 100kg's mark. I didn't feel good and I had to do something...'.