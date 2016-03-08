Milan, Gattuso to make nine changes to lineup against Dudelange
19 September at 22:35According to the latest reports from MilanNews.it, Gattuso will make nine changes to Milan's lineup for the clash against Dudelange tomorrow evening.
In fact, the likes of Bakayoko, Caldara, Castillejo, Laxalt and Reina will all make their first competitive start for the Rossoneri, with Gattuso resting a lot of players ahead of the game against Atalanta on Sunday.
Likely Milan XI (4-3-3): Reina; Abate, Caldara, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Bakayoko, Mauri, Bertolacci; Borini, Higuain, Castillejo.
Go to comments