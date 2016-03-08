Milan, Gattuso to start Higuain and Cutrone together against Sampdoria
26 October at 20:50AC Milan are currently going through a rough period after the international break. After losing the Milan derby with a last-gasp goal from Mauro Icardi, the Rossoneri also fell against Betis in the Europa League and will look to bounce back against Sampdoria on Sunday, with Gattuso reportedly preparing a change in formation for the match.
According to Sky Sports, Gattuso is thinking about starting with two strikers in the team's next Serie A matchup. The two chosen ones would be Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone and the formation could be either 4-4-2 or 3-5-2.
Both strikers have been in solid form this season, with Higuain netting 6 goals in 9 matches in all competitions and Cutrone scoring 4 goals in 8 matches, despite being used mainly as a substitute. Statistically, the Italian youngster registers a goal every 40 minutes this season.
Gattuso will look to turn around the negative mini-series of results and strengthen his position amid rumours of Antonio Conte or Roberto Donadoni potentially taking over the Milan bench.
