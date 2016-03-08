In fact, the game has been rescheduled for October 31, which is due to the Rossoneri's participation in Europa League. However, as reported by Corriere Della Sera , Gattuso wanted his side to play the game against Genoa this week. The newspaper highlights that Gattuso, of course, stood behind not playing it on Sunday due to the tragic events that took place in Genoa.

At first, it was rumoured that the game could be played on Tuesday or Wednesday, but the idea broke down for some reason.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso wanted to see his side face Genoa this week, after the initial scheduling was postponed.