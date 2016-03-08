Milan: Gattuso wants Ricardo Rodriguez at Napoli
18 December at 11:45Gattuso's Napoli looks for a left-back on the winter market. Ricardo Rodriguez wants to play more in view of Euro 2020 and at Milan has collected only four appearances in this league. Their roads can cross in January.
Gattuso had the player at Milan previously and is keen on bringing him to Napoli for a reunion, with Napoli ever so desperate in that position.
President De Laurentiis's club is also looking for a director in the midfield. Also according to the Corriere dello Sport , the first name on the list of the is the Uruguayan Lucas Torreira of Arsenal.
The alternative tracks lead to the Norwegian Berg del Genk, the Slovak Lobotka of the Celta Vigo and the Franco-Senegalese Soumaré of Lille.
Anthony Privetera
