Milan, Gattuso: 'We are ruining this historical club's image...'

AC Milan lost to Torino by a 2-0 score line as the rossoneri's UCL hopes took a big blow. Milan boss Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport at the end of the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Today the team did what they had to do. We are in a difficult moment and that's how things go sometimes. We are struggling a lot of late but I can't say much concerning my lads efforts. We have been working hard but we aren't having as much fun of late. We have been thinking about our difficult period too much and this makes things even worse. Future? Well my future is attached to the results we get, that's how it goes for every coach in the world. Milan? We have been poor of late and we are ruining the image of this great historical club. I am the first one who is responsible for this...'. More to come...



AC Milan have been struggling a lot over the last month as Roma have now surpassed them into 4th place (and Atalanta could do the same tomorrow).