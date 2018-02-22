Milan, Gattuso: 'We have a strong base, we now need to reinforce the squad'

AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport after the Milan-Fiorentina (5-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I want to thank the team and the players. We made up ground and the players were ready to listen to what I had to say. Everyone gave it their all and everyone wanted to improve. We are still lacking a bit of experience and we will have to be more clinical in the future. We have a strong young base in place, we will now need to improve it. I still have a lot to learn but I have a ton of passion...".