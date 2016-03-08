Milan, Gattuso: 'We lacked luck tonight...'

AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso spoke to DAZN after the Samp-Milan (1-0) game, here is what he had to say on the matter to the press:



' We were unlucky on the lone goal of the game. We also made a lot of basic mistakes during the game and we never really played the way we needed to. We didn't do that bad overall since Samp are a very good team, especially when playing at home. Inter loss? We tried to respond today but we were lacking luck in the end. Sometimes the ball doesn't want to go in, at least we know that there are still many important games to come. Second half? We tried to change things up. We did better towards the end of the game but we failed to score. Three man back-line? Yes we tried this out as we tried to push forward towards the end of the game but as I've said, we failed to score...'. More to come on the matter...