Milan, Gattuso: ‘We lost because we had little courage’
21 October at 23:30AC Milan were defeated 1-0 by Inter Milan at San Siro this evening in the first Milan derby of the Serie A season. Speaking at his press conference after the match, to the microphones of Sky Sport, AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso took questions:
“The match? Inter scored something better on points, but we played against a physical team, there were good things, the team was very good, sometimes we could come out with more courage, but today the team knew We had lots of kicks against it, it was not easy, we had a knock in. In the last 15/20 minutes we took very bad 3/4 open-field balls, there is great regret, it burns, Inter did something more than us.”
“The error? The error is of the whole line of defence, we do not give the faults, they are of all. We lick our wounds, from tomorrow we go on. It was a wrong reading, but the games are lost all together We lost because we had little courage and Inter were better than us for most of the match.”
“The tactic? So many times we have to chase, it's hard, too much to cover, we could dribble better and get better out of their pressure. There was no clean exit today from my team.”
“Cutrone? I let him into Calhanoglu's place, he had spent a lot, I did not want to change tactical set-up, we never suffered in the second half. Patrick has often played that role, I thought to put him there to give a little more energy to the team.”
“Today the team gave a lot, gave everything, I liked a lot on this aspect. We are a bit lacking and today we did a lot. Even we had our chances - they just did something more.”
