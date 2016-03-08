Milan, Gattuso: ‘We must give joy to the fans, Paqueta could start’

Gennaro Gattuso has been speaking to the media ahead of Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg clash with Lazio tomorrow.

"Last year has passed, we have to look at the present and we are playing a lot. We made it difficult in the first leg, but in recent years we have always played well against Lazio. Let's start from 0-0 and get to the final. Going to the final would be very important for us.”

“A great performance will be needed, we must not make mistakes. As we are tired, we are tired also because others are not easy in this championship. There will be 57-60,000 spectators and this will be a fundamental aspect. Lazio are a team that creates a lot, combines physicality and technique. We must do everything not to concede a goal. It will be difficult, but we hope not to lose the game and give great joy to the fans. Inzaghi and I have known each other for many years. On our part, we will do everything to behave ourselves, we must think only of the field and afterwards the strongest will win."

"In the first half of Parma, we played at low intensity and I did not like it. It is not a problem of form, but how we go into the pitch. I like to have players who can give me reliability. Paqueta is coming back from an injury, but there is a chance he can start tomorrow. Today we evaluate all these aspects. At the moment we alternate good games and less good ones. We must find continuity of play and not give anything to the opponents. Right now I want to see drool at the mouth, I want to see an angry team and one that keeps the field well and who wants to suffer for their club.”