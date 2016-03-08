Milan, Gattuso: 'We played with fear today...'

At the end of the Milan-Udinese game, Rino Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport here is what he had to say on the matter:



'It is a difficult moment. We are looking for some solutions but sometimes the ball just doesn't want to go in. Result? Well today we suffered on the physical side of things against Udinese. We have to keep on fighting and we are going to have to play with much less fear in our game. Paqueta? He hurt his ankle, let's see. In a season it's normal to have highs and lows, we have to stay positive and get back to winning ways. We will evaluate things starting from tomorrow to see where we can improve and we will try to make adjustments. Kessie? He had a bit of a swollen knee, we didn't want to risk him today. Suso? He picked up a knock so we didn't want to risk him either. Let's hope he will be back against Juve. Donnarumma? He will soon undergo tests. Castillejo? He tried his best, it wasn't an easy game for us tonight...'. More to come...