Milan, Gattuso will only return if two leaders leave...
04 October at 11:00According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, a return to AC Milan for Gennaro Gattuso is only possible if two of the club leader's shall leave the club.
In this scenario, the jobs of Maldini, Boban, Massara and Gazidis would all be under fire, but only if it is decided that Giampaolo is no longer fit to coach the club and that Gattuso is the best alternative.
