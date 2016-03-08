Milan, Gazidis and Leonardo have different visions for post-Gattuso
10 May at 22:30AC Milan are currently shortlisting potential candidates to replace Gennaro Gattuso as head coach of the club; as the club look close to missing out on Champions League once again - with Atalanta currently in pole to take the fourth and coveted spot in Europe's biggest club competition.
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, both Ivan Gazidis, Milan CEO, and Leonardo, the club's sporting director, have different preferences when it comes to who will replace Gattuso at the helm. Gazidis would prefer an international profile like Unai Emery or Mauricio Pochettino whilst Leonardo seems to be set on Serie A stalwart Eusebio Di Francesco, who last managed Roma.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments