Milan, Gazidis blocked Ibrahimovic return last year
01 November at 10:2038-year-old Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic agreed to join AC Milan a year ago, but the deal was blocked by a member of the Rossoneri’s management, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Ibrahimovic was happy to join the Rossoneri this time last year, but Milan executive Ivan Gazidis blocked the deal. The reasons are due to the Swedish forward’s age as well as the cost of his wages, which Gazidis considered too high for his age.
Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with the Rossoneri earlier in his career, where he made 85 appearances across two seasons. In that time, he scored 56 goals and provided 24 assists for the Milanese side.
The player seems destined to leave MLS side LA Galaxy when his contract expires at the end of the year, but so far hasn’t found a new club in Europe.
Apollo Heyes
