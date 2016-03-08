Milan, Gazidis: 'I lived through racism, this is how it is fought'

Ivan Gazidis takes the front line in the battle against racism. The Milan CEO said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport :"The letter signed by all Serie A clubs is an important first step, but there is still a lot of work to do. In Italy in the last year (since I have been at Milan) so many, too many episodes of racism have happened to the players.""It was right to give a strong signal and the Serie A League did it, I believe that it is not only an Italian problem, but a global one, we must understand a path that Italian football must take with the fans and not against them: these must be grounds"."Unfortunately football reflects society, we have confirmation every day. But football can become a model of good society, in every team we have fantastic examples of players of different ethnicity, background, religion, skin color and ideologies.""They live every day together and fight for the same goal, every difference is precious because it enriches and brings a comparison . If football knows how to use differences to grow, then it will be a benefit for everyone.""That's why I say that football can become a model. Never forget that football always makes you feel part of the same world. At Milan we want our players to be aware that a racist problem exists and is real. We talk a lot with them, we try to find solutions and offer them a virtuous model of society".A lot has been done in the Premier League in these years but the racism problem has not been solved completely. In England we started from concrete things. The stadiums for example, must be functional and comfortable,and must be considered as places where it is nice to spend a couple of hours.I like to think of stadiums with more and more children and women, where there is tranquility and mutual respect, towards opposing players and fans. It is clear that technology is fundamental to identify and isolate those who do not respect the rules, who offends and insults the black player "."I am very sensitive to the question, also because I have experienced racism on my skin. My father was in prison for three years and was an activist and he fought apartheid, he ended up in prison at the same time as Nelson Mandela".When he left my family continued to receive threats and intimidation. We Gazidis are exile. I know what racism means and today I am convinced that football has the tools to defeat it ".Anthony Privetera