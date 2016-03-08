Milan, Gazidis unconvinced with idea of Ibrahimovic’s arrival
11 December at 17:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s Chief Executive Officer Ivan Gazidis is unconvinced with the idea of signing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old has been linked with a move to the Milan-based club in January when he will become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
There have been reports in the media recently that Milan’s hierarchy have offered Ibrahimovic an 18-month contract worth of €6 million.
However, as per the latest report, Gazidis is still not convinced with the club’s idea of moving for the former Manchester United striker in the near future considering his age and the amount of money which is going to be invested on the player.
It is believed that Gazidis is of the idea that Milan should only invest in players of a certain age and the former Sweden international does not fit that criteria.
