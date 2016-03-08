Milan, Gazidis: 'We are rather disappointed about the Champions League but we gave it our all'
26 May at 23:00AC Milan have missed out on Champions League qualification yet again, leaving fans and supporters furious at the team's failure. Milan, around a month or two ago, looked to be storming the league and looking like real contenders for a spot in Europe's top club competition but a run of poor form, and bad luck tonight, has sent them home empty handed.
Speaking to CalcioMercato.com's Daniele Longo, Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis reflected on the disappointment:
"Despite this evening's victory, we are rather disappointed to have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, the team fought hard until the end, and I want to thank everyone for their efforts, overcoming the difficulties represented by the various injuries and some setbacks. We ended the season with our highest score since 2012/13.
"Next year we will participate in the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive year. I am confident that the team will continue to grow and achieve success. I was genuinely impressed by the extraordinary support of all our fans throughout the season. They have been consistently positive and supportive of the team, even in the darkest moments, lifting us up every time. I want to thank them all.
"We will dedicate the next few days to a complete analysis of the season and the next steps to be taken to continue our club's growth path."
