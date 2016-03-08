Milan-Genoa: match preview and predicted line-ups
31 October at 09:30Milan host Genoa tonight as the two sides play out a clash that was originally set for the very start of the season. However, due to the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa, the match was postponed and rearranged for this evening. Milan can put themselves in a much stronger league position with victory over Genoa but the Rossoneri will be well aware of the threat possessed by the away side – especially in Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek.
Milan go into the game in 7th place in Serie A; yet will move up above Lazio into 4th with victory this evening. Milan have won three of their last five league games but suffered straight defeats to Inter Milan and Real Betis last week.
Genoa, on the other hand, are in 11th place, with the ability to move up to 5th with a win over AC Milan this evening. Genoa managed to hold Juventus to their only draw of the season so far last week, holding the Serie A champions to a 1-1 draw – exceeding many expectations; thus Milan need to be careful.
Predicted line-ups:
MILAN (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Bakayoko, Biglia, Laxalt; Higuain, Cutrone.
GENOA (3-5-2): Radu; Biraschi, Gunter, Criscito; Pereira, Romulo, Mazzitelli, Bessa, Lazovic; Kouamé, Piatek.
