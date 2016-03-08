Milan, Giampaolo happy with Calhanoglu's performances
18 September at 19:45Milan winger Hakan Calhanoglu is earned praise from coach Marco Giampaolo after the Rossoneri’s opening three games of the season, according to Calciomercato.com.
Giampaolo is reportedly satisfied with the 25-year-old Turkish forward’s performances so far, despite Milan’s slow start to the season, seeing them in seventh place.
The player has appeared in all of Milan’s opening games of the championship so far, scoring the only goal in the Rossoneri’s match against Brescia, securing three points for the club.
Apollo Heyes
