Milan, Giampaolo: 'I will have to re-organize our attack...'

Marco Giampaolo spoke to Sky Sport after the Udinese-Milan 1-0 loss, here is what he had to say:



" Losing never feels good, this game gave me a lot of indications. I will review a lot of things from this game as I will look to get some clear answers. Ball possession? It's important to hold on to the ball but it's also important to create offensive chances with this possession. Transfer Market? I don't want to talk about this, especially not after a defeat. I want to see how we can improve as I want to focus solely on the players who are here. Penalty-kick? Well a PK can certainly change a game but I prefer to focus on our own offensive game and to see how we can do better. Three strikers? I will have to re-organize our attack. Suso? He is an incredible player. I want to put players like Suso and Piatek in the best possible situation which would allow them to have more chances. Again on the handball? Well it could've been a PK but it's up to the referee...'. More to come on the matter...