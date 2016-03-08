Milan, Giampaolo likely to start Rodriguez over Hernandez
25 September at 23:30Milan coach Marco Giampaolo seems to have decided to start Ricardo Rodriguez over new arrival Theo Hernandez in the Rossoneri’s game against Torino tomorrow, according to Italian media outlet Sky via Calciomercato.com.
27-year-old Swiss left-back Rodriguez has been criticised for his poor performances so far this season, with members of the Rossoneri hierarchy such as Paolo Maldini confused at Giampaolo’s hesitance to start Hernandez, who arrived earlier this summer from Real Madrid for around €20m.
Rodriguez has started every game so far this season for the Rossoneri ahead of the 21-year-old Frenchman, although his performance against Inter in the Milanese derby was highly criticised due to his defensive errors and poor positioning.
Despite rumours that Giampaolo only has a few games left to save his job after a slow start to the season, his commitment to starting Rodriguez over Hernandez hasn’t changed.
Milan currently sit 11th in the league table after a slow start to the season, with losses against Udinese and Inter.
Apollo Heyes
