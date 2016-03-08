Milan, Giampaolo received three phone calls from Milan management this morning
08 October at 20:00Now former Milan coach Marco Giampaolo received three phone calls this morning from different members of the Milan management informing him of his dismissal, according to Calciomercato.com.
The former Sampdoria coach has been under pressure over recent weeks following an incredibly poor start to the season with the Rossoneri, which has seen them pick up nine points in their first seven games, only winning against newly promoted sides Brescia and Hellas Verona, as well as a struggling Genoa.
Giampaolo received calls from Frederic Massara, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban this morning informing him that he would be dismissed from his role due to the poor start and the lack of belief in his project.
Giampaolo is the second manager to be dismissed this season, after former Sampdoria coach Eusebio Di Francesco was let go by the Ligurian club due to an horrific start that sees the side bottom of the league table with only three points.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments