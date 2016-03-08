Milan, Giampaolo: 'Sensi at Inter? At Milan I have...'
16 September at 10:45Milan coach Marco Giampaolo didn’t show his fear of Inter ahead of next week’s derby against the Nerazzurri when talking to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com last night.
Responding to the question of former Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi at Inter, Giampaolo wasn’t worried.
"Sensi at Inter? Well, I have the team at AC Milan and that's worth more than anything to me. These guys are working well.”
Inter are currently top of the league table after a perfect start to the championship, with three wins in three games. The Rossoneri’s 1-0 hard-fought victory against Verona last night put the club in 7th place, sitting on six points after two wins and one loss, against Udinese on opening day.
Apollo Heyes
