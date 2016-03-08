Milan, Giampaolo: 'Suso? He is a great player and I want to keep my great players...'

03 August at 22:10
Marco Giampaolo spoke to the press after Milan's ICC game against Man United (which ended 3-2 for the red devils after penalty-kicks), here is what he had to say on the matter (via Calciomercato.com):

"After the Benfica game I had said that we played with the right spirit and with the right ideas. The same can be said tonight. We have very good players, players who have a lot of quality. We also have a lot of younger players so we know that they have a lot of room to grow. I am sure that we will keep getting better as the summer continues. We made some mistakes yes but we tried to impose our style of play which is what I want. Suso? He is a great player and I want to hold on to my great players. I told him this and I also told the management, there aren't any issues. I love the way Suso plays and he can be decisive at any moment. Calhanoglu? He is so versatile, I can play him anywhere. Biglia? I wanted to take him off since he had a small issue but I like what I am seeing from him. Performance? We improved today and it was certainly a step in the right direction. Udinese? We will be ready. Maldini? It's okay, everyone makes mistakes. It will certainly help his development...'. More to come...

