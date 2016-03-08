Milan, Giampaolo: 'The pressure was great; I doubt it was a penalty...'

AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo has spoken to DAZN after the Rossoneri's 2-1 win against Genoa last night:



'​During the game I was cold and lucid, I also doubt that it was a penalty, but Reina has so much personality that he also recovers some errors. I had confidence in the qualities of my goalkeeper.



'Paqueta? ​He is a great player, but I have many in the middle of the field. There are good moments, there are those of lucidity and those less, I liked him because he came on well, he gave us vigor, but I don't condemn Calhanoglu. I always talk about corrective aspects, but he and Leao entered the game well.



'​It would be ungenerous to give merit to the substitutes, against those who played initially. There was so much pressure, the team is the youngest, you have to know how to handle the pressure. The boys didn't give up anything, I asked for the best game of life by temperament, I didn't care about some goal or wrong pass. I am convinced that the matches are of this level, but I expect the team to be more lucid from the mental point of view.'