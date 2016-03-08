Milan, Giampaolo: 'There was a foul on Calhanoglu...'
26 September at 23:50Milan coach Marco Giampaolo spoke to the press (via Milannews.it) after the Torino-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:
' There was a foul on Calhanoglu when the game was still 1-1, this affected the result. Suso? He is a great player who can always change a game which is why I kept him on. Management? They are always at Milanello , they know what they are doing clearly. Piatek? Let's see, he lacked some luck, he has to stay calm and the goals will come. Jack Bonaventura? We wanted to introduce him back in. Too bad that we couldn't hold on to the lead, Belotti scored two great goals. Leao? He tried but as the game went on he got tired fast. We have to put this result behind us quickly and get a positive result in our next game...'. More to come...
