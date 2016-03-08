Milan, Giampaolo to change offensive tactics to help Piatek
09 September at 15:30Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is thinking of changing the way he lines up the Rossoneri’s attack in order to help striker Krzysztof Piątek, who is currently going through a period of poor form, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The 52-year-old Italian coach wants to move Milan’s number 9 closer to the opponent’s penalty area and more in the role of a poacher, in order to help the 24-year-old Polish striker break his disappointing run of form.
In the January window last season, Milan bought the breakout star from Genoa, who exploded on the scene with 13 league goals in 19 games for the Rossoblu. Initially the Polish forward was given the number 19 shirt, with Milan management suggesting that Piątek needed to earn the legendary number 9 shirt.
However, some fans have also noted that there is a curse on the number 9 shirt, which Piątek may have in the back of his mind as the goal drought continues.
Apollo Heyes
