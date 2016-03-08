Milan, Giampaolo unsure how to utilise Suso
09 September at 19:4525-year-old Spaniard Suso is a source of confusion for Milan, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, with their headline on the player being “Suso, che confusion”.
The Spanish forward has failed to fully settle in Milan and three different coaches have struggled to get the best out of the player, deploying him in multiple different roles without success.
Vincenzo Montella, Gennaro Gattuso and now Marco Giampaolo have tried to find a way to utilise the talented forward, but no role he has featured in has ever brought any consistency to his performances.
Suso was linked with multiple clubs across Europe this summer, such as Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid, but a move never materialised and now Giampaolo will have to find a way to utilise his player, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022.
The Spaniard has made 138 appearances for the Rossoneri since his arrival in 2015, scoring 23 goals and providing 32 assists in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments