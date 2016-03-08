Milan: Giampaolo wants to keep Suso at the club

10 August at 18:15
New AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo reportedly wants to keep Suso at the club despite the management's willingness to let the Spaniard leave this summer.

Suso was believed to be one of the players who will be allowed to depart the San Siro due to his inability to fit into the 4-3-1-2 shape, but the former Liverpool man has done well playing as the number ten behind the strikers in the pre-season friendlies.

Tuttosport claim that Giampaolo is now convinced by Suso and wants to keep him at the club and play him as the attacking midfielder. Milan value him at 40 million euros, with Lyon after the Spaniard.

