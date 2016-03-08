Milan, Giampaolo: 'We have to do better but I am optimistic'

Marco Giampaolo spoke to Sky Sport after the Verona-Milan game, here is what he had to say: 'My squad have been working hard, we know that we will have to do better but I am very optimistic. Second half? We played well, we did what we had to do. Piatek? He fought hard, he is a good lad. 4-3-3? We will work on our formation in the coming days, we were able to use the 4-3-3 today since we were up a man...'. More to come...