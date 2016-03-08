Milan, Giampaolo: 'We have to do better but I am optimistic'

15 September at 23:25
Marco Giampaolo spoke to Sky Sport after the Verona-Milan game, here is what he had to say: 'My squad have been working hard, we know that we will have to do better but I am very optimistic. Second half? We played well, we did what we had to do. Piatek? He fought hard, he is a good lad. 4-3-3? We will work on our formation in the coming days, we were able to use the 4-3-3 today since we were up a man...'. More to come...

Click here for more news...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.