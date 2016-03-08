Milan, Gordon Singer in Italy to continue negotiations with French group Arnault
07 January at 09:15The owner of AC Milan Gordon Singer’s son, Singer Jr., is in Milan to continue the negotiations with French luxury group Arnault, which has reached a crucial stage, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Repubblica via Calciomercato.com this morning.
The report details how the Elliott Fund’s co-owner’s son is in Italy in order to continue discussing a potential sale of the Rossoneri to the French group, who are keen to purchase the Milanese club. The negotiations are now reaching a crucial stage, which suggests that the deal will either begin to head towards completion or collapse entirely over the next few weeks.
However, Milan’s market value can only get worse, the report highlights. Without new sponsorships and with the stadium project seemingly stopped for the time being, the Rossoneri’s market value can only get worse, which could force Elliott to sell at a lower price than they’d prefer.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments