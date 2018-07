Alen Halilovic is Milan's third signing of the off-season after Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic. Here is what he had to say about Milan: "I can't wait to wear the rossonero jersey, they are a legendary club for sure. I would like to thank my former clubs Las Palmas and Hamburger SV as I am ready to begin a new adventure. I can't wait to start, Forza Milan!".