Milan handed boost as Sampdoria line up Giampaolo replacement
07 June at 14:30According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Sampdoria have already lined up their man to replace Marco Giampaolo; who is rumoured to have found an agreement to take over as the new head coach at AC Milan.
Sampdoria, as per Sky, are lining up former Lazio and Fiorentina head coach Stefano Pioli as their new boss - with Samp president Ferrero considering him the ideal candidate to replace Milan-bound Giampaolo.
